Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom received a pivotal Spring Training update. However, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy sees the preseason as an opportunity for deGrom to get back into the swing of things.

“There's time,” Bochy said via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. “He'll get the innings he needs to be ready to pitch that first week.”

Funny enough, this isn't the first time that the manager has made some comments. Only a couple of weeks ago, Bochy gave a positive update about deGrom's progress. He said that his star pitcher is good to go. After a rough stretch last season, the ace was quoted as being “full throttle” by Bochy.

deGrom threw 25 pitches on Saturday in his first live batting practice session of the spring. He hasn’t thrown more than 100 innings since 2019. deGrom made 12 of his starts during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign but logged only 68 innings).

Rangers' Jacob deGrom has Bruce Bochy's seal of approval

Although deGrom has battled injuries throughout the last few years of his career, this is the most confident he's looked. The velocity is there, in addition to his movement. The 36-year-old pitcher remains one of the top guys in the league when he's healthy. However, that's a big if.

Either way, there are plenty of games between now and opening day. As a result, Bochy will keep using deGrom and getting him up to speed. Still, his previous and these comments are an encouraging sign for what's to come. Soon enough, the Rangers will face opposing teams and will be able to work out some of the perhaps rusty mechanics.

For right now, deGrom has the green light from the Rangers organization to keep going. The constant Spring Training reps will be a major boost for his production and his command. Bochy will have the rest of March to figure out if deGrom will be the go-to guy.