After many injury setbacks for Texas Rangers star Jacob deGrom, he finally made his first start in 2025 during the team's 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. With deGrom's plan for the Rangers being to throw slower in the plan to come back stronger than ever, he had a strong start as he spoke on his emotions after the fact.

deGrom didn't record the win, but threw five scoreless innings in 73 pitches while striking out six batters, walking two, and allowing two hits. He would admit that every time he gets out there to pitch, he gets “the jitters” and “super nervous,” but he's at the point where the 36-year-old has to trust his abilities according to MLB.com.

“I get jitters every time I take the mound,” deGrom said. “I have a hard time eating that day, I get super nervous. It is what it is. It’s just about wanting to go out there and compete at a high level. I'm always pretty anxious the day I pitch. So the jitters won't be gone, but now it's just about locking in on those mechanics and trusting the stuff.”

Rangers' Jacob deGrom “throwing free and easy”

As deGrom started in a great way for the Rangers in his spring training debut, he wanted to build off the momentum and carry it into the regular season. The former New York Mets star had been an elite pitcher for many seasons, but his Texas stint has been a frustrating one filled with injuries.

He would only have a combined nine starts in the last two seasons with the Rangers as combining that with getting up in his age, the team needed to have a methodical plan with deGrom heading into the season. So far so good after the first start as Texas manager Bruce Bochy would compliment the star, saying “he's throwing free and easy.”

“It was a really, really nice job by Jacob,” said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. “He got us to where we were hoping with five solid innings. He did his job and stepped up. He's throwing free and easy. He's excited about how he feels. That’s nice to see because he's such a big part of this staff. It's good to have that guy out there every fifth day.”

At any rate, the Rangers start their season 3-1 as the team starts a new series on Tuesday night on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.