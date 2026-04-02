The Texas Rangers are elevating their concessions at Globe Life Field with a bold addition as the 2026 season gets underway. As this year’s concessions take shape, the club has introduced a nacho sombrero that stands out among MLB ballpark creations.

The innovative dish also reflects the team’s commitment to fan engagement, blending creativity, entertainment, and culinary appeal into one unforgettable stadium experience.

The Rangers unveiled the 9th Inning Rally Sombrero, a 26-inch wearable snack designed for sharing. The item features a layered vegetarian dip spread across the brim, along with a chip-filled crown.

Fans can purchase the sombrero exclusively at Globe Life Field in Arlington for $40. It joins a growing lineup of food options aimed at enhancing the game-day experience.

Notably, the Rangers continue to expand their concessions menu with creative options. This addition also builds on the franchise’s deep connection to nachos, first introduced in Arlington in 1976.

The team revealed the item through its official X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing the playful, wearable design ahead of the club's three-game set starting Friday with the Cincinnati Reds.

“Nachos you can wear on your head!

Check out the 9th Inning Rally sombrero at @GlobeLifeField this season.

Nachos you can wear on your head! Check out the 9th Inning Rally sombrero at @GlobeLifeField this season. pic.twitter.com/T0sRoYqqlM — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 2, 2026

Designed for both fun and function, the nacho sombrero lets fans enjoy layers of toppings before wearing it. As a result, the shareable concept adds a social and interactive touch to the ballpark food experience.

Additionally, the Rangers teamed up with Delaware North Sportservice to create the item as part of their updated concessions plan. As a result, this partnership helps keep quality and consistency steady across the stadium.

As the season begins, the Rangers continue to redefine ballpark food. The nacho sombrero reflects a broader trend toward oversized, interactive offerings that engage fans.

Ultimately, the organization is creating memorable moments beyond the field. With Globe Life Field’s food evolving, this debut marks another step in enhancing the overall fan experience.