Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom was scratched from his first scheduled start of the season due to neck stiffness. However, the injury won't be keeping him on the shelf for long.

deGrom has been announced as the Rangers' starter for Tuesday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. deGrom's initial reaction to the injury, and his belief in making his next start has now come true.

The Rangers are sure to be cautious with deGrom throughout the season due to his injury history. From 2020-2024, the right-hander never made more than 15 starts in a season. In 2023 and in 2024, he didn't make more than six starts.

In 2025 though, deGrom got back on track by starting 30 games and earning the fifth All-Star nomination of his career. The former Rookie of the Year recorded a 2.97 ERA and a 185/37 K/BB ratio.

If deGrom can stay healthy throughout the season, the Rangers are fully aware of how much it would mean to their rotation. Alongside his All-Stars and ROY awards, deGrom is also a two-time Cy Young winner. Over his 248 career starts, he holds a 2.57 ERA and a 1,851/345 K/BB ratio.

The fact deGrom was forced to miss his first start of the season surely had Rangers fans holding their breath. However, he is now prepared to defuse any concerns. Texas will hope deGrom's injury concerns end with his early season neck stiffness.

As for the Rangers, they took home victory in their first matchup against the Orioles 5-2. They're now on a three-game win streak after losing their first game of the year. With deGrom now healthy and ready to deal, Texas will hope that extends to four.