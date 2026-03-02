Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager was previously dealing with an illness, but he is returning to the team's lineup on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians. Seager is playing shortstop and hitting third in Monday's spring training game.

The Rangers are currently preparing for the season at spring training. Texas won the World Series in 2023, but the 2024 and 2025 seasons have not gone according to plan. New manager Skip Schumaker is hoping to lead the Rangers back to the postseason.

In order for Texas to find success, the team will need a healthy Corey Seager. The 31-year-old infielder has not appeared in more than 130 games in a season since the 2022 campaign. In 2025, Seager was limited to only 102 games played.

He ended up finishing the year with a .271/373/.487 slash line across 445 plate appearances. Seager added 21 home runs and 19 doubles. His production hasn't been the problem in recent years, rather the concern has been a lack of availability.

Overall, the Rangers feature an intriguing ball club. Seager is set to lead the offense, while Wyatt Langford could take another step forward in 2026. The Marcus Semien trade will not help matters, but Texas was able to acquire Brandon Nimmo in the deal.

The starting rotation could be impressive this year. Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi will lead the charge, while the Rangers also acquired MacKenzie Gore in an offseason trade. Jack Leiter is a pitcher who may be close to a breakout season as well.

With all of that being said, Corey Seager's availability may end up being the primary difference-maker for the Rangers during the upcoming 2026 campaign.