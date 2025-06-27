The Texas Rangers are officially halfway through their 2025 campaign, and to this point, they have been almost perfectly mediocre, as they have a 40-41 record through their first 81 games. There have been several unique trends that have not helped the Rangers, but one of the more perplexing ones involves their own ballpark, Globe Life Field.

In baseball, ballparks are typically referred to as either a hitter's park, or a pitcher's park. In past years, Globe Life Field was typically regarded as a more batter-friendly location. This season, though, the Rangers home field has been the most difficult place to score runs in the majors. Nobody knows why that's the case, with Texas' general manager Chris Young recently weighing in on the puzzling trend.

“Our people are perplexed,” Young said. “We’re looking at everything from the humidor to which doors and windows are open at what points of time during the game for entrance and egress. We don’t have answers right now. It’s a really hard thing for me to reconcile. Yes, the park is playing bigger. We’ve also found ways to win at home. Is that impacting us on the road? I can’t say.”

Rangers trying to get on track amid confusing Globe Life Field trend

For whatever reason, teams are struggling to score at Globe Life Field, but to this point, it hasn't exactly hurt the Rangers, as they've posted a strong 23-16 record when playing in front of their home crowd this season. The problem for them has been winning on the road, as they have just a 17-25 record, so it's not as if this sudden change is having a negative impact on them.

Whatever the reason may be, Texas' stadium becoming the most pitcher-friendly park in the game has confused folks across the league. The Rangers have bigger issues at hand, though, as they need to figure out how to start winning consistently if they want to make a playoff push in the second half of the season. Texas will kick off a new series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, with first pitch being scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.