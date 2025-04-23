Jack Leiter is officially on the comeback trail. The Texas Rangers announced that Leiter, who is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger, has been sent to Triple-A RoundRock to begin his rehab assignment, according to the team. He is getting the start Tuesday night at Dell Diamond, where the Express are taking on the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Before the setback, Leiter looked every bit like the future ace the Rangers had hoped for. The former first-round pick went 2-0 in his first two starts this season, carrying a dazzling 0.90 ERA over 10 innings. He struck out 10 while just walking one batter. The Vanderbilt product impressed all of baseball with a near-100 MPH fastball and a new kick-change that was frustrating hitters before being moved to the IL.

Leiter's poise and precision helped him secure his first Major League win on March 28th against the Boston Red Sox. His maturity on the mound and calm under pressure impressed coaches, teammates, and fans alike, quickly earning himself a spot as one of the most talked-about young arms in the league.

Leiter's dominance isn't new to Texas fans. In 2023, he captured PCL Pitcher of the Year honors, joining elite company in RoundRock history. During that campaign, he posted a 3.51 ERA over 77 innings with 110 strikeouts and a 33.3% strikeout rate despite logging fewer innings than others in the league. His 12.86 K/9 led all pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched.

With his rehab now underway, Leiter's return to the Rangers rotation could be sooner than later. Texas is keeping a close eye on his outing against the Aviators, hoping the promising young right-hander can maintain his rhythm and continue developing as a core piece of the club's long-term pitching plans.

If all goes well, Rangers fans could see Leiter back in Arlington soon ready to pick up where he left off.