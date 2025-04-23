The Texas Rangers had one of their best offensive games of the season against the A's with an 8-5 win on April 22, but it almost felt like it came at the cost of one of their key players. Shortstop Corey Seager left the game in the sixth inning because of tightness in his right hamstring when he was running out a grounder up the middle that ended the frame as a forceout.

Utilityman Josh Smith then had to move from center field to shortstop, and Leody Taveras came off the bench to play center.

After the game, manager Bruce Bochy gave an update about Seager's injury and what he knows.

“We'll know more tomorrow when we get the MRI and see where we're at with him. He was swinging so well.”

Seager missed 31 games in 2023 with a left hamstring strain and also missed a month in 2019 with a left hamstring strain when he was on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So far this season, Seager has slashed .286/.345/.468 with four home runs in 77 at-bats for the Rangers, and the hope is that he can return sooner rather than later. He's been relatively healthy this season, playing in 21 of the Rangers' first 23 games.

“I’m just hoping we get the best news on Corey,” Bochy said. “I was hoping to look at this lineup for a while, and we may be in a holding pattern, who knows.”

If Seager does miss extra time, Smith will probably serve as the Rangers' shortstop.

The Rangers are currently 14-9 and in first place in the AL West, and they've been trending upward as the season has continued. They've been playing some good baseball at home as they're 10-3, and if they can keep that up, they'll most likely remain atop the standings.

Hopefully, when Seager's MRI results come back, it'll be nothing but good news for the Rangers.