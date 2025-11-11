The Texas Rangers appear poised to cut payroll this offseason and are facing questions about potential trades involving their biggest stars. But industry sources suggest key veterans such as shortstop Corey Seager and right-handers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi are unlikely to be moved.

Under new manager Skip Schumaker, the Rangers are entering the offseason without a clear direction. The club’s luxury-tax payroll is expected to land near the $241 million threshold, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Baseball Prospectus projected a final figure around $238 million, though Major League Baseball has not yet released official numbers.

Because this would mark a third consecutive year over the limit, Texas would face a 50% tax on any excess spending. The team paid $1.8 million in tax in 2023 and $10.8 million in 2024. Resetting the club’s tax penalties could be one motivation for trimming costs, as staying under the threshold in 2026 would restore a lower rate ahead of the next collective bargaining agreement.

To create flexibility, a non-tender of outfielder Adolis García — projected to earn $12.1 million in arbitration — or catcher Jonah Heim, projected at $6 million, appears possible. The front office is also believed to be weighing whether to retain all arbitration-eligible players, beyond García and Heim, which could push total payroll commitments above $190 million before free-agent additions, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Second baseman Marcus Semien, 35, remains under contract for three more seasons at $72 million, and any potential trade would likely require Texas to absorb salary or take back another sizable deal.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Young, who once spent aggressively to build a rotation that powered Texas to a World Series title, now faces the reverse challenge. DeGrom and Eovaldi combined for a 2.43 ERA in 2025 but are owed about $62 million for 2026. Both have full no-trade clauses, complicating any potential deals. Trading either would likely require Texas to absorb salary or take back an inflated contract, limiting the team’s options.

The Rangers, coming off a .500 season, are expected to seek a back-end starter, bullpen help, and a right-handed outfielder as they navigate a tighter financial reality.