The New York Mets face a critical juncture this offseason as Pete Alonso enters free agency for the second consecutive winter, having exercised his opt-out clause on November 2, 2025. While the Polar Bear has been the face of the franchise, hitting .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs in 2025, the Mets hierarchy appears ready to let him walk once again. For the Chicago Cubs, this represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire one of baseball's most powerful bats. The Cubs should aggressively pursue Alonso with a five-year, $165 million contract, positioning themselves as serious contenders while solving their immediate offensive needs.​

Why the Cubs Need Pete Alonso Now

The Cubs have been searching for an elite power-hitting first baseman to anchor their lineup and provide the type of production that separates contenders from pretenders. Alonso's 2025 season showcased his resilience and consistency—he played all 162 games for the second consecutive season, demonstrating durability that cannot be overstated in today's fragmented baseball landscape. His .871 OPS and 141 wRC+ (41 percent better than league average) represent the exact caliber of offensive production the Cubs need to complement their young core.​

The Cubs' window of contention is opening, and Alonso provides the veteran presence and proven power bat to accelerate their timeline. With young talent developing in their system, pairing them with a future Hall of Famer would signal genuine championship aspirations. Unlike the Mets, who have proven reluctant to commit long-term to Alonso despite his franchise-record home run total, the Cubs can offer him a destination where he's valued and wanted.​

The Winning Contract Structure

A five-year, $165 million deal ($33 million average annual value) strikes the perfect balance between competitiveness and fiscal responsibility. This offer sits above the three-year, $115 million or four-year, $128 million projections that experts expect Alonso to receive in a competitive market. At $165 million over five years, the Cubs position themselves as serious bidders without overpaying for a 31-year-old entering his first decline phase.​

The contract should include strategic incentives tied to performance milestones—additional funds for MVP voting finishes, All-Star appearances, and postseason performance. These incentives can boost the deal's total value to $175 million while maintaining cap flexibility. The Cubs should also offer a full no-trade clause, demonstrating genuine commitment to keeping Alonso in Chicago for the entire contract's duration. This separates their offer from the Mets' brief, bridge-deal approach that left Alonso feeling undervalued.

Beyond the financial package, the Cubs must leverage Chicago's cultural appeal and winning tradition. Wrigley Field offers one of baseball's most iconic stages, providing Alonso with a platform to cement his legacy beyond Queens. The Cubs' emerging young core—featuring talents ready to contribute at the major league level—creates genuine championship potential that the struggling Mets cannot currently offer.

The Mets ownership and front office have sent mixed signals about their commitment to Alonso, with David Stearns famously ready to let him walk last offseason. Meanwhile, the Cubs can offer organizational clarity, a long-term plan, and a front office that views him as central to their future. Cubs ownership must emphasize this during negotiations, positioning their offer as a fresh start for a player who has given everything to the Mets only to face uncertainty each winter.​

Alonso has been Mets all-time home run leader and demonstrated unquestionable loyalty to the franchise. The Cubs should make clear they understand his sacrifice and are prepared to honor it with a genuine, long-term commitment. By offering five years instead of the shorter deals Alonso has repeatedly negotiated, Chicago demonstrates real confidence in his ability to remain productive through his mid-thirties.​

The Financial Reality and Market Context

Current projections suggest Alonso could land a four-year, $128 million deal or potentially reach $135-140 million over five years. The Cubs' $165 million offer positions them as frontrunners without reaching the seven-year, $250+ million range that has been unrealistic given Alonso's age and defensive limitations. The first baseman's poor defensive metrics work against him in free agency, but his elite bat control this disparity.​

Teams like the Red Sox, Giants, Angels, and Blue Jays have all expressed interest, but most lack the financial flexibility or willingness to commit premium resources to a first baseman entering his thirties. The Cubs possess both the payroll space and the organizational mandate to be aggressive. Given that Alonso was projected to receive roughly $150 million last winter and fell short, a $165 million package over five years represents a meaningful increase that should capture his attention.​

Pete Alonso represents the exact type of talent-plus-durability combination that builds championship rosters. The Cubs should not view this as speculation but as urgent action. By offering a five-year, $165 million contract with performance incentives, a full no-trade clause, and genuine organizational commitment, Chicago can pry Alonso away from a Mets franchise that has repeatedly shown hesitation about his future. The market may not reward Alonso with the long-term security he desperately seeks, but the Cubs can be the team that finally does. For Chicago, this represents the opportunity to acquire a perennial All-Star and potential franchise cornerstone without spending into reckless territory. For Alonso, the Cubs offer something the Mets never could: absolute certainty that he is wanted, valued, and central to winning plans for years to come.