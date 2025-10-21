The Toronto Blue Jays have punched their ticket to the 2025 World Series, thanks in large part to George Springer's heroic three-run dinger that gave Toronto a 4-3 lead over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS. Alas, the team that's waiting on the other side might be the most stacked in MLB history, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that plays baseball managerial sim on easy mode but in real life, looking to win their second-consecutive championship.

As impressive as the Blue Jays have been in getting the job done, it takes another level of play to beat this Dodgers team that employs the most uniquely elite superstar in professional sports in Shohei Ohtani. They will be needing all hands on deck. This is perhaps setting the stage for Bo Bichette, their starting shortstop, to return. For what it's worth, Bichette appears to be ready to come back to the field after suffering a knee sprain that has now kept him out of action for over a month.

“I'll be ready,” Bichette said, via Fox Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

As mentioned above, Bichette has not played a single game since September 6 due to a knee sprain that he sustained after a 3-1 loss for the Blue Jays against the New York Yankees. He was having a good redemption season before he went down with a knee injury, as he bounced back from a ghastly 2024 to put up an OPS of .840 to go along with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in. According to Fangraphs, his contributions this season were worth 3.8 WAR — which is on par with where he was before everything went wrong in 2024.

For what it's worth, the man the Blue Jays have been relying on at shortstop throughout the postseason, Andres Gimenez, has been very good. Will Bichette be walking back into the starting lineup or will he be eased into things considering the lengthy layoff he's coming off of?

Andres Gimenez has held the fort for the Blue Jays amid Bo Bichette's absence

It's not like Gimenez is some scrub that the Blue Jays plucked out of nowhere; he is a former All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner (albeit at second base). Of course, Gimenez is not the hitter that Bichette is, but throughout the postseason thus far, he has been getting it done anyway.

He has two home runs and eight runs batted in on an OPS of .764 throughout the postseason. He was the star of the show for the Blue Jays in their Game 4 victory over the Mariners in the ALCS as well, driving in four runs.

Perhaps Toronto will move Gimenez over to his more natural position upon Bichette's return. But Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the team's second baseman at the moment, is playing well as of late as well.

Nonetheless, this is good problem to have for the Blue Jays.