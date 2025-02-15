The Toronto Blue Jays have made several key moves this offseason, adding pieces that could help them push for a deep playoff run. However, with Spring Training fast approaching, there are still a few loose ends the team needs to tie up before the first workouts begin. Addressing these lingering issues could differentiate between simply contending and genuinely competing for a World Series. Here are three moves the Blue Jays must make before the start of Spring Training.

Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

If there’s one player the Blue Jays absolutely must lock up long-term, it’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 25-year-old first baseman has been the face of the franchise for several years and remains one of the league’s premier power hitters. He bounced back from a slow start in 2024 to finish with an impressive .323 batting average, 30 home runs, and 103 RBIs.

Guerrero is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, and contract talks have been ongoing. He has made it clear that he won’t negotiate once Spring Training begins, putting pressure on the Blue Jays to get a deal done soon. General manager Ross Atkins has publicly stated the team’s desire to keep Guerrero in Toronto long-term, but words need to turn into action.

A long-term extension won’t come cheap, especially with Juan Soto resetting the market for young superstars by signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. While Guerrero may not command quite that figure, he’ll certainly be looking for a deal that reflects his status as one of the game’s top hitters. The Blue Jays need to be proactive and get an agreement in place before the season begins. Losing Guerrero in free agency would be a massive setback for the franchise, and securing his future should be a top priority.

Clear up the infield logjam

The Blue Jays currently have an overcrowded infield, and with limited roster spots, some tough decisions will need to be made. The team is carrying eight infielders: Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Andrés Giménez, Leo Jiménez, Orelvis Martinez, and Will Wagner. While depth is valuable, having too many players vying for a limited number of spots could create unnecessary competition that disrupts the roster’s balance.

Some of these players, like Bichette and Guerrero Jr., are everyday starters. Others, such as Clement and Barger, are in the mix for utility roles but may struggle to find consistent playing time. Moving one or more infielders in a trade could help the Blue Jays address other areas of need, particularly bullpen depth or an additional power bat.

One option could be trading a young infielder for a more established veteran who can help immediately. Another possibility is packaging an infielder in a deal to upgrade the rotation or outfield. Regardless of the approach, Toronto must streamline its infield before Opening Day to maximize roster efficiency.

Sign Andrew Chafin for bullpen depth

Despite making some bullpen additions this offseason, the Blue Jays could still use another reliable left-handed reliever to solidify their relief corps. One of the best available options is veteran Andrew Chafin, who has been a durable and effective bullpen arm for years.

Chafin, 34, posted a 3.51 ERA over 56 1/3 innings between the Tigers and Rangers in 2024. While his performance dipped slightly after being traded to Texas, he still showcased an ability to generate swings and misses, striking out nearly 28% of batters faced. His experience and ability to handle both left- and right-handed hitters make him an ideal fit for Toronto’s bullpen.

The Blue Jays have already made notable bullpen upgrades by re-signing Yimi García and bringing in Jeff Hoffman. However, adding Chafin would provide another layer of depth and reliability, particularly in high-leverage situations. Given his recent contract history, a one-year deal in the $3-5 million range should be enough to bring him aboard.

The Blue Jays have positioned themselves well heading into 2025, but there is still work to be done. Cleaning up the infield logjam will help clarify roles and create roster flexibility, extending Guerrero Jr. is essential to securing the franchise’s future, and signing Andrew Chafin will give the bullpen a much-needed veteran presence. By addressing these three areas before Spring Training, the Blue Jays can enter the season in the best possible shape to compete for a championship.