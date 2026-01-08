The Jacksonville Jaguars have won eight games in a row as they head into the AFC Playoffs. With the Jaguars set to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, there is a lot to dissect before they play. But there could be a Jaguars' fatal flaw that might end their Super Bowl hopes.

Buffalo is currently the favorite over Jacksonville, according to DraftKings. Despite the winning streak, the Jags are the underdogs in this battle with the Bills. They have been hot to end the season, but the trust is low, especially given that they are facing Josh Allen.

The winning streak has quieted some of the struggles the Jags endured this season. Still, there are some things that might stall the team. Here is the Jaguars' fatal flaw and what has covered it up so far.

Trevor Lawrence has played well

Trevor Lawrence had a monster season and carried the Jaguars to the SAFC South title. He threw for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while also running 82 times for 359 yards and nine scores. Despite losing Travis Hunter for the season, he continued to flourish.

Lawrence made good use of receivers Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr., along with tight end Brenton Strange. Over his last six games, he has only thrown one interception. In the 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Lawrence overcame three interceptions to lead the Jags to victory, showing he could bounce back even when not everything was going perfectly.

The Jaguars' defense has been on point

The defense has stepped up, allowing 20 or fewer points in seven of the eight games during the winning streak. Moreover, they generated two turnovers against the Denver Broncos in a 34-20 win. The Jags also dominated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6 to begin the winning streak.

Despite not getting a lot of sacks, the defense has found ways to disrupt offenses, and it has led to shorter stints on the field. Those shorter stints on the field have led to more opportunities for the offense. Because of that, it has allowed Lawrence more chances to put up points and deliver. So, what's the Jaguars' fatal flaw? Unfortunately, it's the running game.

The Jaguars' running game is the fatal flaw

Things started well for Travis Etienne. Although he finished with 1107 yards and seven touchdowns, much of that happened at the start of the season. Etienne started the season with 143 rushing yards. A few weeks later, he had 124 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next few weeks, he would be fairly inconsistent, only reaching 80 yards twice in seven games. After that? He did not reach it once.

The Jags did win their final eight games. However, Etienne had one game over 80 yards and three over 70. In the rest of the slate, he struggled to move the chains. Etienne averaged 2.3 yards per carry in his last game of the regular season. There was a string of four games where he never reached four yards per carry.

It has not hurt the Jaguars yet. But there could come a time when the team needs a solid running game, especially if the Bills are able to contain Lawrence. This will be the toughest challenge for the Jaguars, as they need Etienne and the running game to keep the Bills' defense at bay. Remember, this same defense held Saquon Barkley to 19 touches for 68 yards. The Jaguars need Etienne more than ever as they attempt to keep their magical season alive.