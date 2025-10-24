The Toronto Blue Jays are decided underdogs in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But as they prepare for Friday night's Game 1 of the series, the team is still flying high after its Game 7 victory over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

George Springer finds out live alongside DeRo and @RoFlo that Trey Yesavage will start Game 1 of the #WorldSeries. "Sick." Media Day presented by @Mastercard pic.twitter.com/Fp2WZ8KEfr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays came from behind to win that game and George Springer's 3-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning was decisive blow, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 triumph. Springer and his teammates on the Blue Jays learned that 22-year-old Trey Yesavage would get the start at Rogers Centre for the home team in the initial game of the World Series.

Springer has been nothing but impressed by Yesavage's mindset and makeup since the Blue Jays have given him his opportunity to pitch at the Major League level, and in the postseason in particular. The seventh-game hero likes what he has seen to this point.

“I didn't know that he was starting until I saw it on the monitor just a minute ago,” Springer explained. “It's sick. I love it. He's awesome. He's so calm all the time. I don't think 22-year-old me would be as calm as he is. It's a very difficult job, a very difficult assignment.”

Article Continues Below

Blue Jays facing red-hot Dodgers

The Dodgers have been on fire in the postseason. They swept the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card series, they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS and they swept the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers had the best record in baseball, but the Dodgers had no problems shutting them down.

Blake Snell will get the start for the Dodgers in the opener. Snell is a two-time Cy Young winner and he has a 3-0 record during this year's postseason with a microscopic 0.86 earned run average.

Yesavage will face a powerful lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.