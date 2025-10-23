With the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, there is no doubt excitement from fans as it's the first time the team has been to the championship series since 1993. As the Blue Jays look to upset the Dodgers in the World Series, pitcher Kevin Gausman speaks truthfully about the nerves throughout this time.

Gausman is a veteran at 34 years old, but he will be appearing in his first World Series in his career, which would make anyone nervous. He would admit to the MLB Network that his “heart's pounding through my chest.”

“I mean, my heart's pounding through my chest, but I try to kind of keep it together for the guys, knowing that everybody's looking at me to kind of set the tone,” Gausman said. “I'm excited, this is my first World Series. I got to the ALCS my second year in the big leagues. We got swept, and I was out of the bullpen. So this is a lot different situation, and it's fun for me. Now, I'm 34, I kind of know who I am, and what my strengths are, and so I'm just excited to go out there and pitch for these guys.”

Kevin Gausman always looks calm in the biggest moments, but is he really? "No, I mean, my heart is pounding through my chest." 😂 pic.twitter.com/S5wEQS1k6Q — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2025

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman describes the team around him

After the Blue Jays won a wild Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners to punch their ticket to the World Series, the team is looking to continue their successful season after winning the AL East. Gausman would describe the team as “gutsy” and “unselfish,” saying how “excited” he is for the whole ball club.

“I mean, it's a gutsy group, it's a resilient group,” Gausman said. “These guys play really clean baseball. They're a really unselfish group; whatever has been asked of these guys, they've kind of done it without even thinking about it. We've lost a couple big guys throughout the year, and had to kind of rely on some other guys to step up, and man, have they. So, you know, I'm just so excited for all these guys.”

At any rate, Gausman and Toronto look to start strong as Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers is on Friday night.