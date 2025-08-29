The Toronto Blue Jays have received a major boost in their postseason push, as outfielder Anthony Santander is nearing a return from the injured list after missing nearly three months with a left shoulder subluxation. The 30-year-old switch-hitter, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto in January, has been out of action since May 29 after crashing into a wall against the Los Angeles Angels.

Santander, who came to the Blue Jays following a career-best 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles, where he hit 44 home runs with 102 RBI and 58 walks, was expected to provide middle-of-the-order power. He had posted at least 28 home runs in each of the previous three seasons and carried an OPS of at least .773 over that stretch. However, his first two months in a Blue Jays uniform proved challenging, slashing just .179/.273/.304 with six home runs and 18 RBI across 50 games before the injury.

Manager John Schneider confirmed ahead of Toronto’s series against the National League-leading Milwaukee Brewers that Santander is “doing everything” in workouts. That includes full batting practice sessions, throwing, fielding drills, and running. On Friday, he took two rounds of outdoor batting practice at Rogers Centre, showing no lingering pain in the injured shoulder. He will continue his baseball activities throughout the weekend and then travel with the team to Cincinnati for its next series against the Reds.

The organization will closely monitor bat speed, exit velocity, and overall readiness rather than just box-score results. The plan, according to Schneider, is for Santander to join Triple-A Buffalo for a rehab assignment late next week. But with the Bisons’ season ending on September 21, he’d have only a limited window to get his at-bats in and work back into the field.

Toronto has managed to thrive in Santander’s absence. Entering Friday, the Blue Jays held the best record in the American League, leading the AL East by 3.5 games over the Boston Red Sox and four over the New York Yankees.

Major contributors include Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.82 ERA), Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.87 ERA), and trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.50 ERA). Catcher Alejandro Kirk is hitting .299 with a .363 OBP and .424 SLG, while rookie third baseman Addison Barger has provided 18 home runs and 61 RBI.

Springer, in particular, has thrived as Toronto’s designated hitter. The 35-year-old is having a resurgent year, slashing .303/.391/.541 with 24 homers and 67 RBI. The Blue Jays will need to balance Springer’s DH usage with Santander’s potential return, possibly rotating both between the field and designated hitter duties.

The Blue Jays have not won a postseason game since 2016, but with Santander’s return now a realistic possibility, the club could soon be adding another powerful bat to an already deep lineup as October approaches.