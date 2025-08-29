Aug 29, 2025 at 11:53 AM ET

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Jimenez, 28, was once a promising player on the Chicago White Sox. After dealing with injuries and overall underperformance, Chicago moved on from Jimenez and traded him to the Baltimore Orioles during the 2024 season. In free agency this past offseason, Jimenez signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and would play in Tampa Bay's minor league system until getting released in July of 2025.

The Blue Jays are hopeful that Jimenez can make an impact in Toronto at some point down the road.

Jimenez made his big league debut in 2019 with the White Sox. He immediately displayed signs of stardom, hitting 31 home runs to go along with an .828 OPS. Jimenez ultimately finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. During the shortened 2020 campaign, Jimenez slashed .296/.332/.559 en route to a Silver Slugger award.

Although Jimenez still recorded productive numbers in the following seasons, he was limited due to injuries. Jimenez's potential was undeniable, but he was unable to stay on the field long enough to make a significant impact.

In 2024, however, Jimenez's performance declined and he hit just .238 with a .626 OPS between his time in Chicago and Baltimore. Jimenez appeared in 48 games in the Rays' minor league system in 2025, slashing .256/.330/.360.

The Blue Jays currently hold a 78-56 record, a mark that is good for first place in the American League East standings. Toronto has serious World Series aspirations. It remains to be seen if Jimenez will impact the big league ball club in 2025. If he performs well in the minor leagues, then perhaps the Blue Jays will give him an opportunity.

However, the Blue Jays' roster construction at the moment is difficult to argue with. The team is a true contender for a reason. Still, it never hurts to have too much depth.