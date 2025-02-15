As the Toronto Blue Jays get ready for the 2025 season, shortstop Bo Bichette has confirmed that he and the organization have not engaged in any contract extension discussions. With just one year left on his three-year, $33.6 million deal, Bichette is staring down free agency unless a new deal is reached.

Speaking to reporters at spring training in Dunedin, Florida, Bichette clarified that no discussions have taken place yet. Still, he hasn’t ruled out staying in Toronto.

“No, We haven’t had any talks, but from my perspective, we all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career,” Bichette said, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. “I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen.”

While the front office has been focused on figuring out a long-term deal for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bichette’s situation remains uncertain, especially after a frustrating, injury-filled 2024.

Last season with the Blue Jays was the worst of Bichette’s career. He spent half the year on the sidelines, battling multiple calf injuries and a fractured right middle finger. When he did play, he wasn’t himself. He finished the year hitting just .225 with a .277 on-base percentage, managing only four home runs and 31 RBIs. His .598 OPS and 71 OPS+ were career lows.

This was a shocking drop-off from the star he was between 2021 and 2023. During that stretch, Bo Bichette was one of the most dangerous shortstops in baseball. He led the American League in hits twice, slashed .298/.340/.475, and averaged 24 home runs and 89 RBIs per year. He was worth 14.3 WAR over those three seasons and even picked up MVP votes in all three years.

Even with last year’s struggles, Bichette is still a pillar of the franchise. The Blue Jays drafted him in the second round in 2016, and since making his big-league debut in 2019, he’s evolved into a major piece of their core.

Now that 2025 is in full swing, Bichette is fully healthy and looking to remind everyone what he can do. Blue Jays manager John Schneider is optimistic about his impact.

“Bo looks like Bo, which is really, really refreshing,” Schneider said. “We’re talking about adding a bat and adding [another] bat, but we kind of operated without one of our best bats last year in Bo. Having him back is going to be big.”

Toronto made several offseason additions, including Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, and Andres Gimenez, but Bichette’s return to form would be just as important.

General Manager Ross Atkins acknowledged that Bichette, Guerrero, and Daulton Varsho are crucial players the team hopes to keep long-term. However, after Bichette’s down year, contract negotiations remain complicated. If Bichette gets back to his old self, he could be looking at a contract in the $200–300 million range, whether that’s in Blue Jays or elsewhere.

Bichette himself has expressed a desire to continue playing alongside Guerrero.

“Vladdy is one of my best friends. We’ve talked about playing together forever since he was 18 and I was 19. That’s still a goal of ours.”

But with the Blue Jays already carrying one of the highest payrolls in the league and Guerrero possibly eyeing a deal north of $400 million, keeping both stars could be a financial challenge.

For now, Bo Bichette isn’t letting any of that distract him. When asked if his contract status was on his mind, he gave a simple response:

“I am here.”