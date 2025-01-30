While the Toronto Blue Jays made an effort to sign Teoscar Hernandez, he instead opted to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Hernandez has still kept tabs on Toronto's present and future.

Perhaps the biggest problem the Blue Jays are facing is the future of star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hernandez, he still isn't sure why the franchise hasn't signed Guerrero to a long-term contract extension, via Foul Territory.

“I don't know why there hasn't been an extension. Sometimes as a player when you don't see the organization try to keep you, you get a little angry. I don't think the Blue Jays want that to happen to Vladdy. Hopefully they can make it work, because he wants to stay. But at the end of the day it's business, and you have to do what's best for you and your family.”

Guerrero is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season. If Toronto wants to retain him, they're running out of time to come to terms of a deal. And if it's clear both sides aren't getting close to an agreement, Guerrero could end up being a trade candidate at the deadline.

The Blue Jays have done everything in their power to prove to Guerrero they want to compete. They signed Anthony Santander to a massive contract and have been involved in some of the biggest free agency pursuits of the offseason. Whether that leads to more wins is yet to be seen, but the Blue Jays are at least trying to build a contender around Guerrero.

But the key piece in all of that is Vladimir Guerrero himself. If he decides he no longer believes in Toronto, then the team's entire strategy will fall to bits. While the Blue Jays are more than just Guerrero, he is a key piece of what makes their lineup tick. Simply put, they cannot afford to lose him.

Teoscar Hernandez is hoping they don't – unless he can end up on the Dodgers. But he also understands that if the Blue Jays don't come to the table prepared, Guerrero's days in Toronto could be numbered.