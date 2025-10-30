The Toronto Blue Jays could not have responded any better to their 18-inning loss in Game 3 of the World Series. They won Game 4, a game that Shohei Ohtani started on the mound, 6-2, and followed that up with another victory on Wednesday, a 6-1 win, to take a 3-2 lead in the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the Fall Classic shifting back to Toronto for Game 6.

The Blue Jays set the tone for the night by coming out of the gates hot; Davis Schneider led things off with a solo shot off of Blake Snell, and with the long ball mood being set, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed it up with a home run of his own. Toronto then took a 2-0 lead after the first inning and they did not look back even after Kike Hernandez hit a solo homer of his own.

They have not come as close to winning the World Series as this in 32 years. Now, nothing is guaranteed yet for this Blue Jays squad. This Dodgers team has the veteran leadership and composure to keep it together even though their backs are against the wall.

But this Blue Jays squad is now the darling of the majority of MLB fans considering how they're the underdog in their World Series clash against the Dodgers. Thus, following their Game 5 win, fans on X were in party mode, celebrating how they're only one win away from winning it all.

“F’N RIGHT BOYS WOOOOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOO WELL DONE 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Yesavage was a LEGEND tonight I’m sooooooooooooo PROUD of this team but still A LOT of work to do so stay focused and hungry boys we need ONE MORE WIN,” @BeLEAFingWithJB wrote.

“That stadium is going to set noise records. Friday night in Toronto. Whole country behind you. Holy man. Go get it,” @KMalts11 added.

“I can’t believe the boys are 1 win away……. Bring it home boys you got this s**t!!!!” @Pradineski furthered.

Blue Jays are one win away from dethroning the Dodgers

For how the Blue Jays are considered the underdog in the World Series against the Dodgers, one could easily forget that they had a better record in the regular season than the reigning World Series champion.

Nonetheless, this Dodgers team is so deep and they have unlimited resources that they're expected to win big every single year. But this Blue Jays squad is coming up huge when it matters; can they do it when the stakes are at their highest on Friday night?