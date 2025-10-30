Trey Yesavage of the Toronto Blue Jays hit his own World Series history opposite Blake Snell. While the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher allowed consecutive historic home runs, Yesavage plastered his name into an insane mark on Wednesday during Game 5.

The rookie fanned not one, or two, but 10 total batters — a first since Don Newcombe on Oct. 5, 1949, during the WS. The former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher, Newcombe, won Rookie of the Year honors that season.

But that wasn't the only history-making mark from the right-hander. The native of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, rose to 35 total strikeouts, now an MLB Playoffs record for a rookie.

Yesavage showed the championship stage wasn't too big for him, even against L.A.'s fierce lineup of sluggers.

How Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage attacked the Dodgers

Unlike the opposing pitcher, Yesavage didn't surrender a hit right out of the gate.

Shohei Ohtani grounded out facing Yesavage's 95 mph four-seam fastball. Will Smith faced a similar pitch and got forced into a flyout over to left. Mookie Betts, who moved to third in the Dodgers' order, swung and missed during all three swing attempts for the third out.

Yesavage never rode with one pitch either — switching from fast, to changeup, to slider and the splitter. He fanned the next three Dodgers batters in the second (Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman).

Kike' Hernandez figured out Yesavage during the bottom of the third by blasting his fastball 407 feet out of the field. The Hernandez blast, however, became L.A.'s lone score through seven innings.

He's carrying two hits with one run into the seventh as his Blue Jays lead 4-1.