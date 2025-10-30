After watching Blake Snell surrender two home runs on his first three pitches of the game, the Los Angeles Dodgers needed someone to step up and get the boys in blue on the board.

Tied up 2-2 in the series with a certified rookie sensation on the mound in Trey Yesavage, Kiké Hernández went up to the plate, squared up, and absolutely blasted the ball into left field, giving some happy fan a souvenir to go with their World Series memories.

KIKE HERNANDEZ GETS THE DODGERS ON THE BOARD WITH THIS SOLO SHOT 👏pic.twitter.com/hI9TK0vmp1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Widely considered LA's Mr. October, going from a super utility player who even occasionally pitched in a blowout loss to an everyday player in the playoffs, Hernández has been counted on to make plays on both sides of the plate in the postseason, with the veteran delivering with clutch hits and key defensive stops. Routinely batting seventh or eighth, Hernández is batting .269/.316/.346 in the playoffs so far with an OPS of .663 that sits almost .2 below his career playoff average.

With the usual center fielder, Andy Pages, on the bench for Game 5, Los Angeles will need Hernández to step his game up even further at Dodger Stadium before taking the series back to Toronto, regardless of the score. Fortunately, even if there's one player Roberts knows he can count on to help his team out and set the table for do-it-all offensive dynamo Shohei Ohtani at the top of the order, it has to be Hernandez, as he's consistently found ways to produce when his number gets called at this time of year.