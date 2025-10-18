The Toronto Blue Jays witnessed George Springer walk off in discomfort in Friday's game at Seattle. The designated hitter received a massive injury update ahead of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Springer took a hit by pitch that forced him to leave. Baseball columnist Shi Davidi dropped this Saturday update.

“John Schneider said George Springer is feeling better, CT Scan confirmed X-Rays that showed no fracture. Getting more treatment today,” Davidi posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The manager Schneider added via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com that he's “hopeful and optimistic” that Springer will swing the bat in Game 6.

“Just tell me he’s good to go and he’s good to go. Georgie’s played through a lot, probably more than you guys know,” Schneider shared via Matheson.

Blue Jays manager ripped Mariners fans for this George Springer moment

Springer became involved in a tense moment between the Blue Jays-Mariners…one that Schneider called out.

“I think the fans that were booing him should take a look in the mirror and understand what kind of a player he is,” Schneider explained.

He also urged the fans to realize how painful Springer's ailment was.

“When a guy gets hit in the knee and is in obvious pain, and you have 40,000 people cheering, not the right thing to do,” Schneider said.

The Blue Jays' offense has re-erupted at T-Mobile Park before the Game 5 loss.

The visitors scored 13 and eight runs to even the series at 2-2 in front of Mariners fans. Andres Giminez and Vladmir Guerrero Jr. blasted home run in the Game 4 rout.

But Seattle kept Toronto's offense in check Friday — allowing seven hits but no one pounding multiple smacks at the bat. The series shifts backs to Toronto on Sunday.