While the Toronto Blue Jays are attempting to go up in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners in Game 5, George Springer was forced to exit the contest early. The veteran outfielder took a pitch to the knee that had him fall to the ground immediately.

In the top of the seventh, the 36-year-old Blue Jays star was at the plate attempting to record a hit with nobody on base. However, Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo threw a pitch down and in, which resulted in colliding with Springer's knee. After attempting to take base after being hit by the pitch, Toronto decided to remove him from the contest.

George Springer is down in pain after taking a pitch off his knee pic.twitter.com/dkbjy9mRo7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

George Springer ends his day recording a hit and an RBI through three at-bats. The broadcast reported that the four-time All-Star did everything he could to stay in the game. However, the Blue Jays decided to play it safe and pull him out. It was also said that Springer needed help down the steps and into the clubhouse, as he had trouble putting any weight on his right leg.

The Blue Jays likely won't have any more updates until the end of Game 5. That will give the organization time to evaluate George Springer's knee. With the series tied at 2-2, there will be a Game 6. That contest doesn't begin until Sunday, October 19. So, at the very least, Springer will have a day to attempt to nurse his injury.

Springer entered Friday's contest with a .250 batting average and .341 OBP while recording nine hits, three home runs, and five RBIs in the playoffs. The Blue Jays will want that production to eventually return to the lineup.