The Toronto Blue Jays will rue just how fast the night changes. There is no rest for the weary Blue Jays, as a few days after losing Game 7 of the 2025 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they now have to sort out their roster for the 2026 campaign. One of the matters they had to address was the potential free agency of trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber, who gave up the go-ahead home run to Will Smith in the 11th inning of that gut-wrenching 5-4 defeat.

Bieber, however, decided to forego free agency and opt into his $16 million player option with the Blue Jays, keeping him with the team for next season, as per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This is perhaps Bieber deciding to bet on himself, as he looks to throw a full season for the Blue Jays, fight for a World Series, and then cash out next year.

Considering his level of play on the mound before he underwent Tommy John surgery in early 2024, Bieber might be right to bet on his ability to earn more money and more long-term security if he manages to get through the 2026 season without being ravaged by injuries.

Bieber flashed so much of what made him special pre-Tommy John surgery during the Blue Jays' run to the World Series. He started in seven games during the regular season and tallied a 3.57 ERA, which was good enough to warrant an inclusion in the team's postseason rotation.

He then started four games in the postseason, and the Blue Jays won three of those starts — including their Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. One bad moment in the World Series should not put a damper on the goodwill Bieber has built for himself with the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber looks to redeem himself for the Blue Jays

It has to be so demoralizing for Bieber to be the losing pitcher of Game 7 of the World Series. This is the kind of play that can destroy someone's confidence and psyche for good. But Bieber has shown so much resiliency, if his recovery from Tommy John surgery is any indication.

The Blue Jays are looking for Bieber to at least come close to the pitcher he was prior to Tommy John surgery. And Bieber's decision to opt in suggests that he'll be incredibly motivated to put up a major bounce-back season as well.