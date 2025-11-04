The Toronto Blue Jays just lost a heartbreaking World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto is trying to keep the gang together, in order to make another championship run in 2026.

The Athletic is putting together some projections on what free agent contracts will look like for several key players around Major League Baseball. One of those players is Blue Jays star Bo Bichette, who hit a three-run homer in Game 7 of the Fall Classic. It ultimately wasn't enough to lead Toronto to victory, but there's no doubt Bichette is an impact player for the club.

Bichette is projected to receive an eight-year contract worth $212 million in free agency.

“For Bichette, Willy Adames’ seven-year, $182 million deal with the Giants last winter is particularly helpful. While Adames’ overall production outstrips Bichette’s, the latter has been a better offensive player, and offense gets paid more than defense,” Tim Britton wrote. “Bichette is also a year younger, which could mitigate some of his injury concerns.”

Bichette has spoken about his desire to stay in Toronto. Time will tell if the two sides come to a long-term agreement this offseason.

Can the Blue Jays get back to the World Series in 2026?

Article Continues Below

Toronto stormed their way into the World Series in 2025. The Blue Jays trailed in the American League East for the first months of the season, to the New York Yankees. Toronto then pushed past the Yankees in the ALDS, before toppling the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.

The Blue Jays certainly had their chances to win this year's World Series. Ultimately, the team couldn't get it done. The Blue Jays lost two of those four games in extra innings to Los Angeles.

Toronto must now find a way to return to next year's Fall Classic. The Blue Jays will need to find a way to sign Bichette, as well as pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer played out a one-year deal in 2025 with Toronto.

Scherzer has expressed his desire to keep playing. The Blue Jays are expected to have plenty of competition for his services next season. The Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox all made the postseason this year and are all looking for starting pitching, per MLB Trade Rumors.