The Los Angeles Dodgers' rousing 5-4 win in 11 innings in Game 7 of the World Series over the Toronto Blue Jays marks the end of the 2025 MLB season. Once again, the Dodgers reign supreme, being the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to repeat as World Series champion.

With the end of the MLB campaign comes the announcement of the regular-season awards to reward the efforts of those who put up a 2025 season to remember. Included in the awards that were announced on Sunday were the Gold Glove winners, rewarding those who were the best at their position, fielding-wise, throughout the season that had just gone.

There can only be one winner per position, and in the American League, the winner at each position are as follows: Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers (catcher), Seattle Mariners' Ty France (first base), Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien (second base), Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (third base), Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. (shortstop), and Yankees' Max Fried (pitcher) for the infield.

For the outfield, Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan won for left field, while Boston Red Sox teammates Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu won for center and right field, respectively. Rounding out the winners is Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon, as he was deemed the most versatile defender for winning the Gold Glove as a utilityman.

No one could ever say that those players are not deserving to win. But some fans — especially that of the Blue Jays — think that other players are more deserving of the acclaim than those who actually won.

Blue Jays fans protest some AL Gold Glove winners

With the Blue Jays having won the hearts of many after taking the Dodgers to the brink and nearly dethroning them, they have become favorites in the eyes of fans. Thus, some believe that Ernie Clement, Alejandro Kirk, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should have won the Gold Glove award at their respective positions.

“Clement tied Kwan for the highest runs saved, 8 above Dubon. He was tied 1st in Defensive WAR and lost to someone outside of the top 50… Kirk had 3 more runs saved then Dingler and lost…” X user @SportsDataQuest wrote.

“Yep Ernie Clement who had the highest defensive WAR this year who just showed it off all postseason didn’t win a gold glove. Would love to hear the decision making behind that one,” @bw1854877 added.

“C- Kirk (3 more D runs saved than Dingler) 1B- Guerrero Jr. (France started maybe 95 games total, no disrespect but how does he win? Also good with Pasquatch here) UTL- Clement (biggest robbery since the Louvre Heist),” @slitogaston15 furthered.