The Toronto Blue Jays faced a two-run deficit and eight outs away from Game 7 disappointment. Fans inside the Rogers Centre bit their fingers or covered their faces in nervousness. But George Springer changed moods in euphoric fashion during the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against the Seattle Mariners.

Springer sent the baseball flying over left center field facing Eduardo Bazardo — putting Toronto ahead 4-3 in the seventh. Toronto never trailed after Springer's blast and claimed the AL pennant.

GEORGE SPRINGER WITH A 3-RUN NO-DOUBTER TO PUT THE BLUE JAYS AHEAD 👏pic.twitter.com/yY3WtREPYF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Blue Jays fans euphorically celebrated the win. Springer got caught in the emotions after the win as he returns to the biggest October stage. He soaked it all in while talking to Ken Rosenthal.

“We love every single one of these fans. This is just such an unbelievable moment,” Springer immediately said afterward.

George Springer praised by Blue Jays manager after beating Mariners

Manager John Schneider caught heat for dropping an F-bomb on live television. But the stoic skipper embraced his top veteran slugger — saying there's “no one else” he'd rather have at the bottom of the batting order to lift his team, especially during the MLB Playoffs.

Springer's rip came when Toronto reached its ninth batter. He took a ball off a 95 mph sinker, but then ripped the 96 mph one past the outfield wall. He lured Addison Barger and Isiah Kiner-Falefa home off his three-run HR rip.

Springer made sure Seattle became the one facing the pressure of getting eliminated. Jeff Hoffman sealed the win by fanning three Mariners batters for the ninth inning save.

The 36-year-old heads back to the World Series for the first time since 2017 — and sends a franchise back to baseball's biggest stage for the first time in 32 years. And an old foe awaits Springer, as he claimed WS Most Valuable Player against the Dodgers while with the Houston Astros.

Game 1 of the October classic takes place Friday, with Toronto hosting the first two games.