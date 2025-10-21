The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the World Series for the first time in 32 years after George Springer's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning proved to be the difference in a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Toronto was playing from behind all night long, but with one swing of the bat, they overturned the Mariners' advantage — setting the stage for their bullpen to seal the deal and book their place in the Fall Classic to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There were a few nervous moments following Springer's home run; Lady Luck wasn't seem to be smiling towards the Blue Jays what with Andres Munoz getting out of a runners in the corners, no-outs jam by inducing a double play on a lineout from Addison Barger. Toronto could have extended their lead to more than one run, but couldn't.

But in the end, the Blue Jays got incredible relief appearances from Chris Bassitt and most especially Jeff Hoffman to shut the door on the Mariners and deny them their first World Series appearance in franchise history.

And now, fans on social media joined Rogers Centre in their uproar as the Blue Jays now have an opportunity to win their third World Series title.

“Karma’s a b***h ain’t it mariner fans. Cheered when George got hurt and he came back and knocked y’all’s a** out of the playoffs. Exactly what you deserved,” X user @austenallan wrote.

“So Seattle cheered George Springer getting injured and then George Springer ends up being the one to get the go ahead home run to send them to the World Series… ain’t it crazy how the universe works?😂😂,” @ally_chavez12 added.

“BAHAHAHAHAHA F**K THE MARINERS GEORGE SPRINGER GO GET U ANOTHER RING GOATT,” @6llegra expressed.

“I'M SHAKING I'M SHAKING I'M SHAKING WE WON OUR FIRST PENNANT SINCE 1993 AND WE'RE HEADING TO WORLD SERIES LET GO GET IT!” @gliscorepic furthered.

Article Continues Below

Jeff Hoffman gets his flowers for electric ninth to close out the Blue Jays' win

Hoffman has gone through his fair share of troubles in his first season back with the Blue Jays. But he delivered for the team when it mattered the most. He flummoxed the Mariners' hitters and struck out the side, closing out the game in style.

“Hey – let's give a shout out to Jeff Hoffman.. four dominant innings in the ALCS. Dude had some really rough spots this year and looked like a big time closer the last two nights,” @cory_sullivan wrote.

“Hoffman man I love u money well spent,” @moneyyb05 expressed.

“Btw Jeff Hoffman has been tremendous in these playoffs and then striking out the side in order to end the Mariners season was killer,” @Chris_Camello furthered.