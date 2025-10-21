George Springer has done it again. The 36-year-old slugger already has plenty of legendary moments in his illustrious postseason career, but he added one more for good measure. On Monday night, in Game 7 of the Toronto Blue Jays' ALCS clash against the Seattle Mariners, Springer launched a three-run home run off of Eduard Bazardo to turn the game on its head and give Toronto a 4-3 lead on the night.

GEORGE SPRINGER WITH A 3-RUN NO-DOUBTER TO PUT THE BLUE JAYS AHEAD 👏pic.twitter.com/yY3WtREPYF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays hitters in the bottom of the order deserve plenty of credit for setting the table for Springer's heroics. Game 6 hero Addison Barger walked to lead off the inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa piled on the pressure with a single, putting two runners on base. Andres Gimenez then laid down a well-placed bunt to move both runners 90 feet.

This chased Bryan Woo out of the game, with the Mariners deciding to throw out Bazardo to face Springer instead of calling on their closer Andres Munoz. This decision cost the Mariners big-time, as Springer hit the 23rd home run of his postseason career to give the Blue Jays the lead late in the game — much to the fans' delight.

“OH SPRINGER WENT DINGER ON THOSE F**K A** M’S,” X user @BombayOG wrote.

“Springer Dinger! Springer hating on the Mariners. Just like old times,” @dawson_saige added.

“That Springer Dinger feels like it might be bigger than the Bautista Bomb in 2015,” @joshuaginter furthered.

“When the blue jays need him the most just call on springer dinger,” @RetrooKyd noted.

“Springer Dinger!! If the Jays win, it will go down in history as bigger than Jose Bautista’s bat flip. Second only to Joe Carter. Go Jays Go!” @Underdog_Daily opined.

George Springer's October legacy lives on as Blue Jays inch closer to World Series

Springer is in the middle of an incredible redemption season for the Blue Jays, and this has carried over to the postseason. His 2025 playoff OPS is now at .930, and he's hitting as though it's 2017 all over again.

What makes this that much more incredible is the fact that Springer is already 36 years of age and he's even battling some injury woes in this year's postseason. He had to exit Game 5 early after he was hit straight on the knee with a pitch, and Mariners fans cheered as he writhed in discomfort.

There's no better way to stick it back to the Mariners than by hitting what could be the game-winning home run, and Springer's October legacy lives on.