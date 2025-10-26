The Toronto Blue Jays seemed overmatched in their 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto turned in a complete game masterpiece that tied the series up at a game apiece, and Toronto All-Star George Springer gave a blunt take on the team’s failure to do much damage against the Los Angeles ace.

“(Yamamoto) mixed six or seven pitches, or five or six, whatever it is. He showed why he is who he is,” Springer told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “You can’t try to nitpick it or do whatever. It’s one of those situations where a very, very elite guy had a great game.”

Yamamoto only surrendered four hits and struck out eight batters across his nine innings of work. Spring represented the lone Toronto run when Alejandro Kirk drove him in with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was effective for most of the night. He surrendered only one run over his first six innings of work, but gave up solo home runs to Will Smith and Max Muncy in the top of the seventh.

Article Continues Below

“Oh, man, Kev was really good,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“I thought Kev matched him pitch for pitch, really,” Schneider continued. “They both had low pitch counts. It was kind of a classic pitchers' duel and they made a couple more swings.”

The Dodgers added two more runs in the eighth, while the Blue Jays struggled to generate any momentum against Yamamoto.

The 2025 World Series is tied at a game apiece, and Toronto will attempt to turn the page ahead of Monday night’s Game 3 in Los Angeles.