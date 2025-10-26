The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday night and tied the 2025 World Series at a game apiece following starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s second straight complete game gem.

The performance helped keep LA’s championship hopes alive after a brutal Game 1, and had future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in awe of what the 27-year-old has been able to do this postseason.

“I don’t think anybody could have predicted that,” Kershaw told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “But you know, maybe it’s a sign of where baseball should, and will get back to. I think it’s always fun to have great starting pitching matchups, and to see him go deep into games, maybe this gives some people some ideas for the future, hopefully.”

Yamamoto surrendered only four hits and struck out eight batters in the pivotal Game 2 as he became the first pitcher since Curt Schilling of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 to throw consecutive complete games in the postseason.

The All-Star kept Los Angeles in the game long enough for the lineup to eventually offer support. With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh, catcher Will Smith launched a solo home run off of Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

Moments later, third baseman Max Muncy would crank a home run of his own to make it a 3-1 ball game. The Dodgers would go on to add two more runs in the top of the eighth, and give Yamamoto enough space to seal the victory.

“The way Yosh is throwing right now and the way we’re built right now,” Kershaw said, “he could throw 150 pitches if he wants. …

“I just think the way he throws the baseball is like perfect. No wasted movement. So efficient. He came here with a fastball, curveball, split and now he’s throwing sinkers, cutters, sliders. So, he’s got six pitches with command that he uses really well.”

The Dodgers and Blue Jays will continue the 2025 World Series on Monday night in Los Angeles.