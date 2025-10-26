The Toronto Blue Jays lost a tough Game 2 in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles evened the World Series at 1-1, following a dominant 5-1 victory Saturday. Toronto's veteran pitcher Max Scherzer is sending out a message, so Blue Jays fans don't lose hope.

“This is what you play for,” Scherzer said, per The Athletic. “To be able to get to this spot, to get to this moment, to have a shot at it.”

Toronto is giving their veteran hurler the ball in Game 3. Scherzer has overcome an injury this season, to help out Toronto in any way he can. Scherzer is laser-focused on giving Toronto a win in the Fall Classic's third game this season.

“I have plenty of motivation,” Scherzer said. “I’m here to win and I’ve got a clubhouse full of guys who want to win too.”

Toronto and Los Angeles play again on Monday.

The Blue Jays have a chance to get momentum in the World Series

Article Continues Below

Toronto used their offense to power past the New York Yankees in the ALDS. Then, the Blue Jays needed absolutely everything they had from their arms to defeat the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.

While the offense was once again producing in Game 1, the Blue Jays bats were awfully quiet in Game 2 of the World Series. Toronto hopes that Scherzer can handle the Dodgers bats, and give the team more time to find their offense.

“I’m not trying to let the moment change my intensity,” Scherzer said. “That’s why I’m intense, every single time.”

Scherzer has been around. The veteran has now reached the World Series with four different clubs. Scherzer also has the respect of his opponent.

“He's one of one,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per the Associated Press. “Great competitor. Don't want to touch him during outings, don't want to pat him on the backside. Wants to be the guy. I really enjoyed managing a future Hall of Famer. He's very smart. He's a baseball player first, then a pitcher. It's going to be a good test for us in Game 3.”

The Dodgers are going with Tyler Glasnow on the hill for Game 3.