George Springer is a natural-born winner who will do whatever it takes to be on the field on the games that truly matter. He's a former World Series champion who brought experience and some battle-tested leadership to a Toronto Blue Jays squad that has been looking to get over the hump for years.

And there may not be a better opportunity for Springer and the Blue Jays to win it all than the one that's in front of them right now, as they are one win away from a trip back to the World Series after an incredible effort on Sunday night led to a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Springer is in the middle of a bounce-back year himself, as he's managing to stave off the effects of Father Time to turn in one of his best professional seasons yet. And what better way for Springer to cap off this incredible 2025 campaign than with another World Series title? Alas, they cannot think that far ahead yet.

The Blue Jays veteran knows that they must take care of business at home in Game 7, and he finds it to be an exciting prospect that he gets to be involved in what is shaping up to be one of the most intense games of the season.

“[How do I feel] that we're going to Game 7? Great! I'll be in there. I'm good,” Springer said, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

But Springer knows just how much it will take for the Blue Jays to overcome the Mariners. It will take the entire team to punch their ticket to the World Series, and he is counting on every single one to play the part they're given in keeping their World Series dreams alive.

“It's going to take everything that we've got. It's going to take every guy in this room. But that's the best part about it. Each team's in the same spot. So, you've got to go out and play and enjoy the moment,” Springer added.

Blue Jays and Mariners fight for the right to face the Dodgers in the Fall Classic

As if there wasn't already enough pressure on both the Blue Jays and Mariners' shoulders, they are battling one another for the right to face a powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers squad in the World Series.

Nonetheless, both teams cannot afford to look that far ahead. Toronto will be hoping that Shane Bieber ends up pitching the best game of his life, making him one of the best trade-deadline acquisitions of all-time. Game 7's first pitch will be thrown on Monday night at around 8:08 PM E.T.