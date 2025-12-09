The Toronto Blue Jays had a nice run to the World Series, but they were doing it without one of their key players in Jose Berrios. He was away from the team for some time, having not pitched in the postseason and ending the regular season on IL with right elbow inflammation, which was the first time in his career that he had been on the list.

Many wondered what happened with him not being around the team, and general manager Ross Atkins opened up about the situation.

“He was not happy,” Atkins said via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “He was disappointed that he wasn’t in our rotation. He handled it well, but then when it came down to roster selection, he wasn’t on it.”

In September, Berrios was moved to the bullpen, and apparently, it did not sit well with him. Before going to IL, he made just one relief appearance and never returned to the active roster. Trey Yesavage was already having a strong season, and it was uncertain at that point if Berrios would be back in the lineup.