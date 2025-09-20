Following the Toronto Blue Jays’ embarrassing 20-1 blowout loss to the Kansas City Royals Friday, the team made a change. Manager John Schneider moved José Berríos to the bullpen in an effort to bolster Toronto’s relief pitching. The Blue Jays are making a final push to secure their first division title in 10 years and just their second AL East crown since 1993.

Toronto has a three-game lead in the division with eight games remaining on the schedule. However there’s a wide range of potential outcomes. The Blue Jays could lock up the AL East, earn one of three American League Wild Card berths or, in a nightmare scenario, miss the postseason altogether.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen has been taxed over the last five games. And Berríos could be a key weapon for Schneider down the stretch. But the 10th-year veteran was clearly less than thrilled with his new role.

“I don’t feel happy to talk about it. Putting that aside, I put my team first. I was able to be out there to help my team,” Berríos said of his move to the bullpen, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

José Berríos frustrated by new relief role

The two-time All-Star was clearly frustrated by the Blue Jays’ decision. And it’s understandable considering he’s being tasked with a role that’s entirely foreign to him. Since debuting with the Minnesota Twins in 2016, Berríos has made 273 starts. Only once in his 10 MLB seasons did he appear in a game he didn’t start.

Still the veteran hurler wants to do right by his teammates. “Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know how to respond … I can help my team right now, just be a good teammate, be there for them, support them” Berríos added.

Max Scherzer’s nightmare start on Friday forced the Blue Jays to use seven different pitchers. Scherzer lasted just 0.2 innings as the Royals pounded him for seven runs on seven hits. However, down 10-1 late in the game, Toronto sent position players Tyler Heineman and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the mound.

The 20-1 annihilation was the Blue Jays' third-straight loss. Toronto has been outscored 26-2 during the losing streak. Making matters worse, Chris Bassitt landed on the IL Saturday. The veteran starting pitcher has a lower back injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.