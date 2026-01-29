Trey Yesavage and the Toronto Blue Jays were one win away from taking home a World Series title in 2025. The breakout star has spent all offseason dwelling on the Game 7 loss.

However, Yesavage won't be living in gloom forever. When they Blue Jays step on the diamond again in 2026, he is expecting Toronto to pick up where they left off, via Daniele Franceschi.

“It was a lot of just getting away,” Yesavage said. “I spent a lot of time in the woods hunting, just trying to be with myself and disappear a little bit. The ending was heartbreaking for everybody, everyone works so hard for that moment. We'll be better for it next season.”

Yesavage gave up an earned run in the 5-4 Game 7 loss. While he wasn't the losing pitcher of record, the defeat stings even more knowing it was by one run. Still, Yesavage gave the Blue Jays plenty of reasons to believe in continued success, at least from his arm.

The righty made just three starts during the regular season, posting a 3.21 ERA and a 16/7 K/BB ratio. In the World Series though, Yesavage made a name for himself. He appeared in three games total, posting a 2.84 ERA and a 17/4 K/BB ratio. In his Game 5 start, a 6-1 Blue Jays win, Yesavage pitched seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out 12.

Toronto has bolstered their rotation by bringing in pitchers such as Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. But for the Blue Jays to go on another deep playoff run, they'll need Yesavage to capitalize off his first taste of MLB action.