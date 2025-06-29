The Toronto Blue Jays took two of three games against the Boston Red Sox this weekend. Their Fenway series win moved them to 45-38 and three games out of the AL East lead. They survived a Vladimir Guerrero Jr injury scare and an embarrassing Saturday loss to take the set. Blue Jays manager John Schneider set the stage for their big series with the New York Yankees after beating Boston.

“It’s still June going into July, but that’s a big series,” Schneider said, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. “You get four against the team that’s leading the division, and they’re good. They’re a tough, tough matchup every single time, no matter who’s on the mound. I think this is an important series for a lot of different reasons, and it’s nice to have Max Scherzer on the mound tomorrow.”

The Yankees beat the Athletics on Sunday to take their series and open a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto is close behind, three games back of New York. Both Toronto and Tampa are in AL Wild Card spots as the second half begins.

This is the second time the Yankees and Blue Jays have faced off this year. They played a three-game series in The Bronx in April, which the Bombers won two games to one. But now, New York's offense has gone cold while Toronto has gone 19-11 since May 26.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to send out Max Scherzer for his third start of the season. After signing a one-year deal this winter, he pitched just one game before getting hurt. While his Hall of Fame peak is behind him, he can still give them solid innings. Kevin Guasman and Jose Berrios follow him in the rotation. Meanwhile, the Yankees will have Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, and Will Warren on the mound.