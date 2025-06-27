Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an injury update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Guerrero suffered a right forearm contusion in the third inning after a pitch hit him, exiting for the remainder of the contest. Schneider informed reporter Arden Zwelling that the player will be a on a day-to-day basis to manage the injury.

“Blue Jays say Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today’s game with a right forearm contusion. Guerrero Jr. underwent X-rays which came back negative for a fracture…Blue Jays manager John Schneider says Vladimir Guerrero Jr was lobbying to stay in Thursday’s game but wasn’t able to squeeze a bat as firmly as he typically does,” Zwelling wrote.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow. It’s a forearm contusion. Just wanted him to be careful with his grip strength,” Schneider said.

What's next for Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays

Despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s exit from the game due to injury, the Blue Jays made easy work of the Guardians with a 6-0 win on Thursday.

Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning and didn't look back. They scored their last three runs in the ninth frame, taking advantage of errors their opponent committed throughout the game.

The Blue Jays' bullpen did an excellent job against Cleveland, holding them to two hits after 29 at-bats. Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman earned the win with ease, being on the mound for eight innings as he struck out six batters while conceding two hits. He finished with a 4.21 ERA as the game ended.

Toronto improved to a 43-37 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and three games behind the New York Yankees.

Concluding their series against the Guardians, the Blue Jays will prepare for their next matchups. They face the Boston Red Sox, starting the series opener on June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET.