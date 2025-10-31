The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series. This season has been a roller coaster for both teams, but the Jays are so close to the finish line. This team had the hottest offense all season long and dominated the American League. The Dodgers had ups and downs, but they inevitably got back to the Fall Classic. Not many predicted their opponent to be the Blue Jays before the season started, but here we are.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was not in this position last year, of course, as the Jays did not make the postseason. He gave a funny response about what he did last year for Halloween.

“Sitting in my neighbor’s driveway passing out candy and drinking a beer.”

Now, he is hours away from potentially winning his first championship as manager.

On this fun Halloween in 2025, the Jays have a chance to give Dodgers fans nightmares. A ball club that spends a ton of money on talent and has one of the largest payrolls in sports might lose out on another opportunity to call itself the best in baseball. However, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for the Dodgers for Game 6, they feel very confident in tying up the series tonight. He has been pitching lights out.

Schneider makes a demand to attack Yamamoto for Game 6.

“Man, hopefully he's a little tired throwing that many innings,’’ Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “He's unique because he's got what seems like six or seven pitches, and can kind of morph into different pitchers as the game kind of goes on.

“You got to be stubborn, you have to be ready to hit, and you have to be stubborn with what kind of swings you're taking. That's what it comes down to. He's not a guy you can kind of wait out. He's going to pound the zone, so sometimes you got to force some action on him.’’