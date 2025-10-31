The Toronto Blue Jays were clear underdogs to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the start of the World Series. The Dodgers were playing their best baseball of the season after blasting through the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Eagles and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League playoffs. The defending World Series champions were led by their trio of superstars in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and their pitching was peaking.

The Blue Jays appeared to have a solid team, but they did not seem to be at the same level as the Dodgers. After getting pushed to the limit by the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series, many expected the Dodgers to win the World Series in 5 or 6 games. However, the Blue Jays have not been intimidated at any point. They have punched back at every step and are now on the verge of winning the series because they have a 3-2 edge as the World Series returns to Toronto.

The Blue Jays' best and most dominating player is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and he is having a David Ortiz-like World Series. Guerrero has dominated the postseason with 8 home runs and 15 runs batted in while slashing .415/.506/.831. He has 8 hits in 22 at bats against the Dodgers and has home runs in each of the last two games. The Blue Jays are following his lead and he is the primary reason the Blue Jays have taken the lead in the battle.

Kirk gives the Blue Jays an advantage behind the plate

Alejandro Kirk is one of the key underlying reasons the Blue Jays have asserted themselves in the World Series. Kirk may look like he should be playing slow-pitch softball because of his short, squatty body, but he is a brilliant baseball player who is excelling in the most crucial games of the year.

None of this is a surprise to those who watch the Blue Jays regularly because Kirk is an excellent hitter and a more than adequate defensive catcher. The bright lights of the postseason has brought out the best in Kirk.

He is slashing .254/.342/.524 with 5 home runs and 13 RBI. Kirk had a remarkable Game 1 of the World Series with a 3 for 3 performance that included a home run, and he immediately set the tone for the rest of the lineup.

He also has performed much better than his opposite number. Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best all-around catchers in either league and manager Dave Roberts regularly inserts him in the clean-up spot. Smith has battled injuries most of the year, but he appears to be healthy in the World Series.

The Blue Jays have held Smith in check other than Game 2 of the World Series. Smith homered and drove in three runs in that game. However, he is just 3 for 17 with 1 RBI in the other four games.

Kirk is giving the Blue Jays a big advantage behind the plate.

Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage has been incredible

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had little choice but to go with Trey Yesavage as his Game 1 starter. The Blue Jays were coming off their seven-game, ALCS victory over the Mariners and their pitching staff was taxed.

The 22-year-old pitched in three games for the Blue Jays in the regular season and three other playoff games befor the start of the World Series. He gave up 7 earned runs to the Mariners in 9.2 innings and did not look like a match for the Dodgers lineup.

He gave up 4 hits and 2 runs in 4.0 innings of work in Game 1, and that was good enough because the Blue Jays bats attacked Dodgers ace Blake Snell and knocked him out of the game after he allowed 8 hits and 5 earned runs in 5.0 innings.

Yesavage also got the start in Game 5 with the World Series tied at 2-2.

The youngster delivered a performance for the ages, striking out 12 batters in 7.0 innings while allowing 3 hits and 1 run. Yesavage got the best of Snell for the second time in the series. The Blue Jays rolled to an easy 6-1 victory at Dodger Stadium and they bring a 3-2 lead into Game 6.

Unheralded Ernie Clement has been a huge surprise

The Blue Jays have stars like Guerrero, Kirk, Bo Bichette and George Springer, but they have gotten production from their less heralded players.

Third baseman Ernie Clement has been dynamic throughout the postseason. He has delivered 25 hits in 64 postseason at bats with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 9 RBI. He is slashing .391/.397/.531.

When the “regulars” are joining the team's superstars and producing big hits at key moments, it provides a big advantage.

The Blue Jays are one win away from winning the World Series and Kirk, Yesavage and Clement are the underlying reasons for their fortuitous position.