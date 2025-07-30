The Toronto Blue Jays have been the surprise team of MLB this season. With a 63-46 record, the Blue Jays have the second most wins in baseball, so they are in a prime position to contend for the World Series. The Blue Jays haven't made the Fall Classic since they won back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993, so they will likely be hungry to get active at the MLB trade deadline.

In fact, Toronto already shored up arguably their biggest weakness in a trade for Seranthony Dominguez, a relief pitcher who last played for the Baltimore Orioles. Dominguez was traded in the middle of a double-header in the series between Toronto and Baltimore, so it only took a stroll across Camden Yards for the bullpen arm to find his new home. The next trade the Blue Jays should make would see their potential addition travel much further.

The Blue Jays should make a trade for Steven Kwan, a left fielder for the Cleveland Guardians. Rumors about Kwan being traded have been heating up, and considering he is one of the best players on the trading block, adding him is the exact kind of splashy deal that could solidify Toronto's place as contenders.

Blue Jays' trade proposal for Steven Kwan

Blue Jays receive: Steven Kwan

Guardians receive: Ricky Tiedemann (Blue Jays No. 3), Josh Kasevich (Blue Jays No. 11), Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays No. 14), Cristopher Polanco (Blue Jays No. 30)

It has been unclear all season long if the Guardians would be trade deadline buyers or sellers. They are currently one game below .500, but with Emmanuel Clase being put on leave because of a gambling investigation, the team seems more likely to trade away talent than to add it.

Kwan is arguably their best trade chip that they'd legitimately consider moving. After all, Jose Ramirez isn't going anywhere. Kwan holds sizable trade value because he is under team control for two more seasons. The undersized outfielder has become a fan favorite because of his never-give-up attitude and gritty style of play.

Kwan has made the All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons. He is currently batting .286 with nine home runs, and he could potentially win the Gold Glove for the fourth time in his four-year career. The Blue Jays have a great offense and plenty of pitching, but they have the third-worst fielding percentage in baseball.

The team also hasn't gotten nearly as much offensive production from their outfield as they have gotten from their infielders. Big free agent signing Anthony Santander has been hurt most of the year and is currently on the 60-Day Injured List. He isn't expected to return until close to the start of the postseason, and who knows how rusty he'll be come then.

Alan Roden was just optioned to the minor leagues, and Daulton Varsho is teetering around the Mendoza Line. The Blue Jays could use another outfielder to help get them over the hump, and Kwan's contact ability would pair perfectly with power hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

Would the Guardians trade Steven Kwan?

The Guardians' outlook changes drastically with Clase. Last year, the closer was arguably the best pitcher in baseball, thanks to his 0.61 ERA. Clase was one of just two players to make the top 50 best MLB players in 2025 list. His future in the league is now in doubt, and now that the Detroit Tigers are starting to get back on track after a brief slump, it seems unlikely that the Guardians will make the postseason this year.

Even so, they don't need to be full-blow trade deadline sellers. If they are offered a haul for Kwan, then they could certainly consider moving him, but Kwan is just now entering his prime and could produce big for them for years to come.

This trade package from the Blue Jays would be pretty solid, though. This deal would net the Guardians four of Toronto's top 30 prospects, one of which ranks third in the system. Ricky Tiedemann is in Triple-A and could make an impact on the big league roster next season. Josh Kasevich is close to a promotion as well. Even so, trading Kwan would be a tough pill to swallow, so the Guardians may be better off holding onto him for now.