The Toronto Blue Jays walked away with a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but veteran pitcher Kevin Gausman made it clear he wasn’t satisfied. After a rough outing in Wednesday’s finale at Rogers Centre, the Toronto ace admitted he didn’t hold up his end, and he wasn’t shy about saying so.

The 9-5 loss to Arizona spoiled what could’ve been a sweep, and Gausman was at the center of it. He lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits, four walks, and seven earned runs — including two homers. It marked the third time in four starts that he failed to complete five innings, heightening concern about Blue Jays pitching as the season intensifies.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun shared Gausman’s candid reaction, where the right-hander made it abundantly clear he wasn’t satisfied with his recent stretch of performances.

“To be honest, I feel like everybody kind of did their job this series, and I just didn’t.”

That level of accountability was refreshing — and revealing. It’s clear Gausman understands the expectations placed on him. A two-time All-Star and former strikeout leader, he’s seen as a pillar of Toronto’s rotation. But right now, the numbers tell a story of inconsistency. After Wednesday’s outing, his ERA climbed to 4.60, and he’s 2–3 over his last seven starts with a 5.31 ERA.

Toronto needs its ace to stabilize. Despite the recent skid, Gausman’s WHIP (1.13) and FIP (3.82) indicate he’s still getting outs at a strong rate, suggesting that improved defense behind him could be key. Still, the pressure is mounting as the AL East playoff race tightens.

With the Yankees breaking out of their slump and defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 this afternoon, they now hold a two-game lead over the second-place Blue Jays in the AL East. Toronto remains firmly in contention but can’t afford many more slip-ups — especially with matchups looming against playoff-caliber opponents. Gausman’s self-assessment adds urgency to a club still eyeing a deep postseason run.

Beyond Thursday's result, the concern lies in the recent pattern. For a pitcher known for dominance — including an AL strikeout title and two All-MLB Team honors — the current stretch has been uncharacteristic. Yet, Gausman has faced similar valleys before and rebounded, giving fans and the organization some reason for optimism.

The postgame reaction sends a clear message. He’s not shying away from the criticism. And while the Jays won the series, their path forward hinges on Gausman finding his form again — and finding it quickly.