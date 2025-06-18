Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a second-level home run to put his team up 2-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The four-time All-Star has had a relatively quiet season by his standards, but he's still on pace to make the Midsummer Classic once again. The Blue Jays are right in the thick of the playoff race at 38-33, trying to keep up with several teams in the American League East.

To get back to the postseason for the third time in four years, Toronto will need Guerrero Jr. to hit another gear in the second half of the season, which is usually a reliable bet. Fortunately, the 26-year-old showed a very positive sign with this no-doubter against Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DESTROYED this baseball 😳 pic.twitter.com/JHaq3yEHo4 — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays are in the middle of the pack in terms of their prowess at the plate and on the mound. That said, there are plenty of talented players on this roster, especially in the lineup, who should continue improving as the season progresses. And it will be a season-long war for the division crown, with how things are shaping up.

The New York Yankees currently lead the AL East at 42-29, but have been in a rut recently. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox have been on a tear and are above .500. Boston may have just completed a shocking trade of three-time All-Star Rafael Devers, but it still has a talented roster capable of sneaking into the Wild Card. Speaking of the Wild Card, plenty of dangerous teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners are lurking.

Overall, it's a long season, and the Blue Jays are currently undergoing an evaluation period. They will need to decide whether to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. The front office will very likely be a buyer, especially with the team's current spot and the fact that Guerrero Jr. and plenty of other key contributors on the roster are squarely in their primes. And Toronto could use some more quality arms, specifically in their bullpen, and another power hitter before July 31st.

Overall, Guerrero Jr. showcased his trademark power on Tuesday. The first baseman is the clear face of this franchise, and this team will go as far as he does. It's a long road to October, but Toronto is still firmly in the hunt, and the time to move up in the AL East is now, with the way the Yankees have been struggling.