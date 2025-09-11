In a potential playoff preview, Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman did not back down against the Houston Astros. The right-handed hurler turned in a sparkling complete game shutout performance, striking out nine Astros and allowing just one walk and two hits. The Blue Jays earned a 6-0 win as Gausman led the way, and it's safe to say that fans were pleased with the pitcher's performance.

Video via Sportsnet:

WELL-DESERVED STANDING OVATION FOR KEVIN GAUSMAN 👏

The Rogers Centre fans gave Gausman a loud standing ovation following his spectacular effort. It was a big victory as the Blue Jays hope to win the American League East. After the game, Gausman addressed his performance and the fans, via Sportsnet as well.

“That was awesome,” Gausman said of the initial ovation he received when he returned for the 9th inning. “Hats off to you guys (the fans), that was incredible. Just trying to keep my emotions in check during all that. Honestly, I thought I was going to be throwing 105, that's how amazing I felt out there.

“Thanks you guys, I mean, that was awesome. That's all we want as a player.”

If Gausman continues to pitch like he did on Thursday, the Blue Jays will be a difficult team to defeat in October. Toronto features a talented squad but a recent injury to Bo Bichette led some to wonder if the ball club would hold onto the division lead. The pitching will need to perform especially well — something that certainly occurred on Thursday.

So, what was working for Gausman against the Astros?

“I was just pounding the zone,” Gausman said. “I don't know what my first pitch strike percentage was, but it was probably 90 percent. I mean, I feel like every hitter I was 0-1. If I can do that, I'm gonna be pretty tough to beat.”

The Blue Jays will look to continue playing well in their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles — which is scheduled to begin on Friday night in Toronto.