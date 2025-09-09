In the countdown to the end of the regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays will be without shortstop Bo Bichette for at least the next 10 days after he was officially placed on the injured list with a left knee sprain. The designation was made on Tuesday, retroactive to September 7, as the team looks to protect its narrow lead in the American League East.

To fill his spot on the roster, Toronto recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo. Loperfido, who has appeared in 30 games this season, entered Tuesday’s lineup against the Houston Astros, batting eighth and starting in left field. Ernie Clement will continue handling shortstop duties, while Daulton Varsho moved into the cleanup spot in the batting order.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 OF Joey Loperfido recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight 🔹 SS Bo Bichette (left knee sprain) placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 7

The decision followed a difficult weekend series in New York. Bichette missed Sunday’s finale against the Yankees after a home-plate collision the day before left him clearly shaken. The play occurred as he attempted to score from second base and collided with catcher Austin Wells on a throw from Cody Bellinger. Although he returned after a lengthy rain delay, Bichette was unavailable for the series finale.

Initially, the team downplayed the injury, noting that X-rays had come back negative. However, after further evaluations on Monday, the club officially placed him on the injured list. Bichette’s absence comes at a crucial stretch, as Toronto opened a three-game set against the Astros, leaders of the AL West.

Entering the series, the Blue Jays held a two-game advantage over New York and a three-game lead on the Boston Red Sox in the divisional race. Bichette leads the team with a .311 batting average, 18 home runs, and 93 RBIs in 139 games. He also tops the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles, carrying a 20-game on-base streak into the injury.

On the other hand, Loperfido has posted a .358 batting average with three home runs and 10 RBIs across 30 games this season.