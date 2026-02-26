On Thursday, the New York Yankees announced that they were retiring the No.52 of Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia. However, one prominent New York radio host takes somewhat of an umbridge.

Craig Carton of WFAN Sports Radio asked why Alex Rodriguez's No. 13 hasn't been retired.

“If CC Sabathia has his number retired and gets a plaque, not a monument, but a plaque out there in centerfield at Yankee Stadium,” he said. “Then, when oh when does Alex Rodriguez get his?”

“If we're gonna just start willy-nilly, and that's how I view it, retiring numbers, and we're basically gonna take Core-4, plus a couple guys '96 through 2009, that are part of that great Yankee dynasty. And Paul O'Neill's gonna have his number retired and (Jorge) Posada gets his number retired. ”

The Yankees have 23 numbers retired with the addition of Sabathia. Among them are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Mariano Rivera, and Derek Jeter.

Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004 until 2016. During that stretch, he hit 351 home runs and two AL MVP Awards (2005, 2007). Additionally, Rodriguez was part of the 2009 Yankees with Sabathia that won the World Series.

Also, Rodriguez became a 7-time All-Star with New York. In 2014, Rodriguez served the longest suspension in MLB history due to being involved in the Biogenesis scandal. As a result of his involvement with performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), he has been kept out of the Hall of Fame.

Currently, Rodriguez is heavily involved in the business world, part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, and an analyst on Fox Sports.