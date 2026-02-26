It seems like the Philadelphia Eagles have gone back and forth about AJ Brown. And another team’s coach hasn’t closed the door on a possible trade for him. However, Eagles GM Howie Roseman dumped cold water on the Brown trade before leaving the door ajar about the matter, according to a post on X by NFL on CBS.

“We’re in the business of keeping great players,” Roseman said. “And AJ is a great player. AJ is a difference-making player for our team. He’s been on the team for four years, and we’ve been to the playoffs all four of those years. Won the Super Bowl … He’s a captain on our team. You’re not looking to get rid of players like that.”

But …

“Our job as GMs, we gotta listen on anyone,” Roseman said. “And that doesn’t have anything to do with AJ. If anyone calls me and says, hey, I want to talk to you about a player. For me, just to say, unequivocally, I’m not taking your call, that doesn’t make sense. Because I don’t know what they’re gonna say on the other end. Now, the chances that I’m doing that with a great player, they’re not very high.”

Eagles WR AJ Brown likely staying put

It makes sense that the Eagles wouldn’t let Brown get out of town. The only way that would seem to happen now is if Roseman got his socks knocked off by a crazy offer. Who knows, maybe that’s what Roseman is fishing for?

But Brown is a three-time Pro Bowl player. And even in what was considered a down year in 2025, he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s still only 28 years old and clearly has plenty left in his NFL tank.

But there’s still a chance the Eagles could do something. It just won’t happen soon, according to ESPN’s Peter Schrager via bleacherreport.com.

“The truth of the matter is, it is cost-prohibitive for them to trade him before June 1st,” Schrager said. “That's a $40 million dead cap hit, so there are financial barriers here for the A.J. Brown trade.”