Former Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors star Jontay Porter is attempting a comeback to professional basketball after being banned by the NBA for life back in 2024. Accused of “disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games,” Porter last played in the NBA G League for the Raptors 905.

Now however, Porter is signing for the Seattle Super Hawks of the newly rebooted United States Basketball League despite currently awaiting sentencing, per a post on X by ClutchPoints. The 26-year-old, who previously had a request to play professionally in Greece denied by a federal judge, is slated to make his debut in the team's March 7 season opener against the Lilac City Legends at Seattle Pacific University.

The revived USBL, an eight-team West Coast league paying homage to the original 1984–2008 circuit that launched the careers of players like Muggsy Bogues, appears to be new landing spot for Porter. Back in April 2024, the league handed him a permanent ban after investigations revealed a shocking compromise of game integrity.

While playing on a two-way contract for the Toronto Raptors, Porter intentionally restricted his playing time in two separate contests to manipulate the outcomes of illicit prop bets. Court documents further detailed that he texted co-conspirators mid-game to coordinate the scheme and personally placed illegal wagers on 13 NBA matchups, netting $22,000 in winnings.

Prior to his ban, Porter, the younger brother of Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., logged just 37 total NBA appearances between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Raptors, posting modest career averages of 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. In July 2024, Porter pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

While the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, he is more likely to receive a sentence of three to four years.