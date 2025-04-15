Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Max Scherzer is dealing with a thumb problem. That problem has left him off the mound for the club, and it may be awhile before he can return. Scherzer is set to visit yet another specialist about the issue, per the Associated Press.

“The longer he is out, the longer it will take to get him back,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “But I think first and foremost, just want to get it right.”

Thumb pain has left the veteran hurler out of the rotation. The Blue Jays put Scherzer on the injured list on March 30. He hasn't been able to play since, although he is doing some baseball activities.

“He threw for four or five days on the road, each day with some varying degree of good or bad,” Schneider said. “He just wants to try to hammer it out.”

This season, Scherzer has made just one game appearance. He allowed two runs on three hits, in a three-inning appearance against the Baltimore Orioles. He has a 6.00 ERA.

The Blue Jays are fighting for the top spot in the American League East this season. Toronto holds a 9-8 record, heading into Tuesday's games.

The Blue Jays may not be able to win the AL East without Max Scherzer

The Blue Jays spent big money on Scherzer in free agency this year. Toronto agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the veteran pitcher this offseason.

The goal for the Blue Jays is to get back to the postseason, with Scherzer leading the way in the rotation. Toronto had a very disappointing 2024 campaign. The Blue Jays missed the playoffs after winning just 74 games.

This offseason, the club brought in both Scherzer and slugger Anthony Santander to turn the ship around. Things had been going well, but the pitcher's thumb injury has muddied the water. Toronto has lost six of their last 10 games.

Last year with the Texas Rangers, Scherzer also dealt with injury issues. He had back problems that caused him to spend time on the injured list. The hurler went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA.

The Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.